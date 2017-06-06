Beef products recalled due to possibility of E. coli

(WTVF) - Creation Gardens, Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky, has recalled more than 22,000 pounds of raw ground beef and beef primal cuts due to the possibility of E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement Monday concerning approximately 22,832 pounds of beef.

Reports stated the products under the recall bear the establishment number “EST. 7914” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials confirmed these products were shipped to food service locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

The products were produced on May 31, June 1, and June 2, 2017. The following products were listed as part of the recall:

2, 20-lb. packages of “BEEF-GROUND COARSE 80/20” with product code 00297.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 00263.

48, 4-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 4-1” with product code 11062.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97675.

1, 60-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 W/SALT CK” with product code 00239.

62, 60-lb. cases of “BEEF-GROUND BULK 80/20 W/SALT” with product code 00291.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 97673. 30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES STRIP-SHORT RIB” with product code 32100.

1, 30-lb. packages of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK” with product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 00274.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF-SIRLOIN C/C BLACK HAWK” with product code 00496.

1 Case of “BFRESH-BEEF SLIDER 15-2 0Z” with product code 02374.

30, 6-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 6 0Z STK PAC” with product code 00249.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 10 0Z STK PA” with product code 00248.

1, 10-lb. package of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND” with product code 00300.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES 100% NATURAL ANGU” with product code 00286.

8, 8-oz. packages of “BFRESH-PATTIES BRISK/ SHORT RIB” with product code 02309.

24, 7-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BLACK HAWK” with product code 77749.

24, 10-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES BRISK-SHORT RIB” with product code 99943.

1, 15-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE LIPON BLACK HAWK” with product code 05471.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 2-1” with product code 00258.

30, 5.3-oz. packages of “BEEF-PATTIES ANGUS 3-1” with product code 00261.

1, 10-lb. package of “GROUND, BEEF 75/25 10#;” with product code 00232.

1, 30-lb. package of “BEEF-RIBEYE EXPORT BLACK HAWK;” product code 79684.

24, 8-oz. packages of “BEEF, PATTIES 75/25 2-1 STK PAC;” product code 00240.

4, 10-lbs. packages of “BEEF-GROUND 80/20 HOUSE BRAND;” product code 00299.

A plant manager notified authorities on Monday of two positives for E. coli test results.

The specific bacteria, E. coli O157:H7, has been known as a potentially deadly bacterium. It’s been known to cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for two to eight days (three to four days on average).

Officials said most people recover within a week; however, some do develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).

Authorities have urged consumers who purchased these products to not consume them.