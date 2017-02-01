Beyoncé announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram

Music superstar Beyoncé dropped a big announcement on Instagram Wednesday: she's expecting twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé and her husband, rap music star and businessman Jay-Z, already have a daughter, Blue Ivy, who turned five years old on Jan. 7.