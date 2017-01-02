Brazil prison riot: At least 60 dead

(CNN) -- At least 60 people died in a prison riot in Brazil over the weekend, state-run media reported Monday.

The 17-hour uprising started Sunday afternoon as part of a rivalry between two criminal organizations at the Anísio Jobim Prison Complex in the city of Manaus, Agencia Brasil reported, citing the country's Public Safety Secretary Sergio Fontes.

Guards and 74 prisoners were taken hostage, Fontes said. Bodies were thrown over the wall of the complex, and at least six people were decapitated, the news agency reported.

Authorities said they did not know how many prisoners might have escaped.

Developing story - more to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.