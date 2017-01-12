C-SPAN's feed interrupted by Russian news channel

Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 10:58PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Vernon
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Ray
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 9:35PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Randolph, Saline
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Howard, Jackson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Platte, Randolph, Ray, Saline
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Ice Storm Warning issued January 12 at 2:21PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Bates, Cass, Cooper, Henry, Johnson, Pettis
LOS ANGELES (CNNMoney) -- C-SPAN is conducting an internal investigation after its online video coverage of Congress was interrupted by a live feed of Kremlin-backed news channel Russia Today.
The Russia Today feed, which interrupted footage of Rep. Maxine Waters speaking at a Securities and Exchange Commission hearing, aired for about 10 minutes before the stream switched back to C-SPAN.
In a statement, C-SPAN said it was investigating the matter but operating under the assumption that the interruption was the result of a technical issue.
"This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming," the statement. "We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue."