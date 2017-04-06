Canadian couple hits lottery jackpot for the third time

Will take home $6 million

Some people have all the luck.

A Canadian couple scored an $8.1 million ($6 million American) jackpot in the lottery in February — the third time they had hit a jackpot in the last 30 years.

Barbara and Douglas Fink of Edmonton, Alberta first hit the jackpot in 1989, when they split $128,000 with four friends. In 2010, the Finks hit the jackpot solo and took home $100,000.

Barbara Fink was expecting a similar payout when she found out she had hit the jackpot in February. That’s when she learned she was one of just two jackpot winners — meaning this time, the Finks would be taking home millions.

Douglas was away on business when Barbara heard the news. She said it took a few tries but she finally got him on the phone.

 

 

“I did it again!” she reportedly told her husband.

The Finks say they plan on using their winnings to support their children and grandchildren, continue to travel and buy a new house.

