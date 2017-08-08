Ohio high school football team saves elderly couple on Cuyahoga River

A 70-year-old couple called the Cardinal High School football team from Ohio heroes after they stopped to help the pair in the Cuyahoga River.

The couple reached out to the high school wanting to thank the group for rescuing them. The couple was appreciative of the team's kind and quick actions and said "their parents should be so proud of how they all tried to help."

The football team was on its annual 10-mile canoe trip to mark the end of mini camp when they stopped to help the couple.

The pair told the school they want the boys to be recognized for what they did to help.

"It was scary, my husband was in the water in the currant and unable to stand up," the woman wrote. "They all stopped their canoes and helped. We are so grateful for them because this 'adventure' had a good ending and without them, it could have ended very differently. We wanted you to know what fine boys you have on this team at your school, and if you have special awards for random acts of kindness, they, and their coach, certainly deserve it!"