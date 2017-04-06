Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:38AM CDT expiring April 9 at 1:11PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:30PM CDT expiring April 11 at 8:38PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:30PM CDT expiring April 8 at 4:24AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:43AM CDT expiring April 8 at 4:05PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:43AM CDT expiring April 11 at 1:28AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:47AM CDT expiring April 8 at 3:40PM CDT in effect for: Cooper, Saline

Frost Advisory issued April 6 at 2:15AM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, Wright

Frost Advisory issued April 6 at 2:58AM CDT expiring April 7 at 9:00AM CDT in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 7 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 8 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Lafayette, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 8 at 4:00AM CDT in effect for: Jackson, Lafayette, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 9 at 6:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:13PM CDT expiring April 9 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Saline

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:18AM CDT expiring April 9 at 12:10AM CDT in effect for: Buchanan

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 9:32AM CDT expiring April 10 at 10:40AM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 3:34AM CDT expiring April 10 at 8:18PM CDT in effect for: Platte

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 8:47AM CDT expiring April 8 at 2:41AM CDT in effect for: Ray

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 7:37AM CDT expiring April 8 at 10:42AM CDT in effect for: Carroll

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 10 at 6:00AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 8 at 7:30PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:54PM CDT expiring April 7 at 8:30PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 8:19PM CDT expiring April 6 at 4:00PM CDT in effect for: Andrew, Buchanan

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 2:39PM CDT expiring April 7 at 4:36AM CDT in effect for: Cass, Henry, Johnson

Flood Warning issued April 5 at 9:58AM CDT expiring April 6 at 6:08PM CDT in effect for: Clay, Ray

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 11:21PM CDT expiring April 8 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Platte