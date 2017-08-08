David Letterman to host Netflix interview series in return to TV

After more than two years out of the spotlight, David Letterman is returning to TV in 2018.

The late-night legend will host a new Netflix talk show starting next year, according to an announcement by the streaming media company on Tuesday.

The show, which has no title yet, will consist of six episodes that each last an hour. Each episode will feature a long-form interview with a single guest as well as some in-the-field features.

During his time as a late-night talk host for CBS and NBC, Letterman racked up 10 Emmy wins, two Peabody Awards and a Kennedy Center Honor, along with other awards.

His 22-year run hosting CBS's "Late Show with David Letterman" ended in May 2015 with his retirement.

"I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix," Letterman said in a statement. "Here's what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first."

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk.