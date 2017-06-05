Dead dolphin found on beach next to note written in sand

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A dead dolphin was found lying on a beach with a note written in the sand next to it in Imperial Beach, California.



San Diego-based KGTV learned sheriff's officials received a call late Sunday night regarding the deceased animal on the beach.



When a sheriff's sergeant arrived at the beach just after midnight, he noticed a note written in the sand saying the dolphin was dead since 11 p.m.



The sergeant contacted SeaWorld, and SeaWorld officials said they would send a crew to retrieve the dolphin's body.



There is no immediate word on the cause of death.