Florida man arrested for hitting salesman with car, golf club

SARASOTA, Fla. - Deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elderly man after he attacked a salesman in the parking lot of a Florida shopping mall.

According to a police affidavit, Linsey Owens, 83, of Sarasota, became angry on Wednesday after he had received a promotional mailer stating he won a prize.

He drove to the Sarasota Square Mall and told deputies when learned he had to buy a car in order to receive the prize, he became irate, the report says.

Deputies said Owens got into his car and swerved into Christian Robertson, an employee for Nissan. He was struck in the arm by a mirror.

Owens stopped his car and got out.

Robertson quickly started recording Owens.

Video shows Owens open the truck of his White Honda and pull out a golf club. Owens then swung and struck Robertson in the face, knocking the phone out of Robertson's hand.

Owens got back into his car and drove away.

Deputies later caught up with Owens. He has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.