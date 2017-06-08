Expandable safety gates recalled for strangulation risk

More than 25,000 foldaway expandable safety gates are under a recall notice after reports that they could trap or danger a child.

A young child's neck could fit in the top edge of the Madison Mill-branded safety gates, leading to a possibility of them being trapped or strangled.

The two affected products are Madison Mill 23 Foldaway Gate and Madison Mill 25 Foldaway Gate. Anybody using one of the gates should stop and contact Madison Mill at 877-220-4705 to get a refund.

The gates were sold at Do It Best stores and hardware stores between Jan. 2013 and May 2017 for between $20 and $35. They were manufactured in Ashland City, Tenn.

For more information on the recall, click here.