Facebook post shows police officers in Indiana asleep while on duty

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An investigation has been opened by police in Richmond, Indiana after a Facebook post surfaced showing at least one officer asleep in a vehicle while on duty.

According to the post by Sarah Lawrence, she found the police cruiser parked in local cemetery early Saturday morning.

Lawrence said the vehicle had been running for about three hours when she took the pictures and posted them to Facebook.

She said two officers were in the car and a female officer was the driver.

Richmond police would not say whether there was more than one officer in the vehicle at the time.

They did confirm that an investigation is underway and "sleeping in a patrol car while on duty is not okay."

No word on the officer's names or any possible disciplinary action at this time.

Richmond police say there is a merit commission meeting Tuesday night but this incident will not be on the agenda.