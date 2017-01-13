(WBBH/NBC News) A Florida couple's wedding reception was recently ruined when the maid of honor went on a drunken rampage.

The wedding pictures tell the story of a content couple, Brian and Jennifer Butler. They had their cake and first dance while maid of honor Amanda Willis started drinking.

"She was a mess. She drank almost a whole entire bottle of Fireball," said guest Robert Templeton.

"She was drunk within 20 minutes to half an hour," said Jennifer Butler.

SNAPCHAT VIDEO: JIMMY JOHN'S WORKERS CAUGHT JUMPING ROPE WITH BREAD DOUGH

Willis started asking people for their keys, according to those in attendance.

"She just went up to the best man and grabbed his keys out of his pocket and jumped in his car," said Templeton.

Willis backed out and almost hit the best man, Brian's brother. He grabbed on to the car and held on.

"She took off, and his feet were dragging across the ground. He had to hit the E-brake," said Templeton.

Guests wrestled Willis out of the car.

"She went back inside. She grabbed up the big bottle of Captain Morgan and just guzzled it like this," said Jennifer Butler.

MAN ATTACKS EMPLOYEES WITH MEAT CLEAVER

Then they say she got violent.

Deputies said Willis claimed to be having an asthma attack and started shaking as if she were having a seizure. They took her to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where she exposed herself to deputies, assaulted two medics and kicked over her bedpan, according to the sheriff's office.

This arrest is Willis' ninth in Charlotte County. She faces charges of larceny, battery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and violation of probation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2igovpQ