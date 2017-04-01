Ford recalls trucks that could roll when parked

Ford Motor Company issued a recall Saturday after the company found certain Ford F-250 trucks rolled while in park.

The company recall impacts 52,000 2017 Ford F-250 gas-powered 6.2-liter vehicles.

To date, Ford reported it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the problem. The issue has been caused by a damaged park rod. Those driving such trucks are recommended to use the parking brake at all times when shifting the vehicle to park to prevent the vehicle from moving.

