HBO hackers demand ransom after 'Game of Thrones' leak

Hackers demaned a multimillion-dollar ransom after an episode of "Game of Thrones" was leaked before Sunday's broadcast.

Data involving the personal phone numbers and emails for actors for the show were released in the most recent data dump, according to The Guardian.

The hackers demaned the money be paid within three days.

On Friday morning, HBO had its biggest breach of secrecy when the next episode — Episode 4 of Season 7 — leaked in a Reddit post before Sunday's broacast.

The Verge reported it had confirmed that the episode is the real thing, but were told the leak was not related to a massive hack involving 1.5 terabytes of stolen data.

Instead, this leak is believed to have been from a distribution partner, according to The Verge. BuzzFeed confirmed the name of the distributor.