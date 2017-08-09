Gas prices are up across the country

Gas prices on average are 25 cents higher this week than they were this same week in 2016.

Gasbuddy.com says the average price is $2.35 per gallon. It's an increase of 11 cents over last month.

New Yorkers are paying around $2.47 per gallon, while Californians are paying around $3.02. In the Midwest, prices are averaging $2.11-$2.21 per gallon of gas.

Florida is averaging $2.28 per gallon.

The highest price on record in the United States happened in July 2008, when a gallon of gas was sold for $4.10, according to Gas Buddy. That same year, the lowest recorded price for a gallon of gas was $1.59 the week after Christmas.