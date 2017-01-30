George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Scripps National Desk
12:21 PM, Jan 30, 2017
12:53 PM, Jan 30, 2017

Former president George Bush and his wife Barbara arrive home on the day of Bill Clinton's inauguration. President Bush lost the office to Clinton, who went on to serve a second term, in the 1992 election. (Photo by ?? Greg Smith/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Gregory Smith
Copyright Getty Images

(CNN) -- Former President George H.W. Bush was discharged Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital, his spokesperson Jim McGrath said in a statement.

The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia.

The former President had been in ICU, but was on the "upswing" around January 19, according to McGrath.

Also in the hospital was former first lady Barbara Bush, who was discharged a week ago after a successful treatment of antibiotics.

The two did not plan to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump, though that had been scheduled before they were both ill. Son and former President George W. Bush did however attend at the Inauguration January 20.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top