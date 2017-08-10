Giant inflatable chicken outside the White House has social media abuzz

A giant inflatable chicken complete with hair that resembles President Donald Trump's hairdo was setup Wednesday afternoon on the Ellipse, which is across the way from the White House.
Trump was not at the White House Wednesday, as the building is undergoing HVAC renovations while the President vacations at his resort in New Jersey.
The inflated chicken was not accompanied by any protesters, so it is unclear as to why it was setup on Wednesday. Similar inflatable displays have been used by protesters trying to demand Trump to release his tax returns. But with it being placed in such a prominent area for journalists and tourists, social media was abuzz about the inflatable chicken.