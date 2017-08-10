Giant inflatable chicken outside the White House has social media abuzz

A giant inflatable chicken complete with hair that resembles President Donald Trump's hairdo was setup Wednesday afternoon on the Ellipse, which is across the way from the White House.

Trump was not at the White House Wednesday, as the building is undergoing HVAC renovations while the President vacations at his resort in New Jersey.

The inflated chicken was not accompanied by any protesters, so it is unclear as to why it was setup on Wednesday. Similar inflatable displays have been used by protesters trying to demand Trump to release his tax returns. But with it being placed in such a prominent area for journalists and tourists, social media was abuzz about the inflatable chicken.

I believe... that is a giant chicken... with Trump hair.... in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/HOUZJ1Hnsh — bee (@ibee32) August 9, 2017

Omg.. theres in a inflatable chicken that looks like Trump outside the whitehouse right now. LMAO!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chris Martinez (@ComicsWithChris) August 9, 2017

There is a giant inflatable chicken with Donald Trump-style hair outside the White House. This is not a drill. — Zakk Saam 🗯 (@ZakkSaam) August 9, 2017

This magnificent Trump Chicken brought to us by Taran Singh Brar, who hopes to organize a "chicken march" someday. pic.twitter.com/PmSbumcl5P — Jennifer Brooks (@stribrooks) August 9, 2017