Girl Scout sells thousands of cookies with brutally honest sales pitch

In the cut-throat world of Girl Scout cookie sales, one young girl has set herself apart with a brutally honest sales pitch.

In a letter to a family friend, 11-year-old Charlotte McCourt said, “Some of the descriptions, I’m afraid, use false advertising.”

Charlotte rated all of the cookies on a scale of 1 to 10. The classic Thin Mint received the highest score of “9,” thanks to its “inspired” combination of mint and chocolate.

Charlotte isn’t too keen about other Girl Scout selections. Trefoils earned a blasé rating of “6” because they’re “boring.” Do-si-dos were rated a “5” for their “unoriginality.”

But she saved her harshest criticisms for Toffee-tastics, describing them as a “bleak, flavorless, gluten-free wasteland.” She also compared the cookie’s taste to “dirt.”

Charlotte’s father shared the letter with his coworker, former TV host and podcaster Mike Rowe, who shared the letter — and the link to Charlotte’s cookie sales page — with his 4.6 million Facebook fans.

Charlotte wrote in her letter that she hoped to sell 300 boxes this year. As of last Thursday, she had sold more than 7,000 boxes.

Watch Rowe read Charlotte’s letter in a Facebook video below.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.