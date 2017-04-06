Michigan doctor injured while helping crash victims on interstate dies

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A doctor who was hit by a car while treating crash victims on a Michigan highway has died from her injuries.

Dr. Cynthia Ray was hit and injured after stopping to help people inside an overturned vehicle on Interstate 96 on Sunday.

Ray passed away at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on Wednesday night. She was 47 years old, according to the Associated Press.

According to hospital officials, Ray died "with her family by her side."

The hospital—where she also worked—announced her death in the following memo that was sent to hospital employees.

Cynthia Ray, M.D., a Henry Ford Medical Group interventional pulmonologist who was hit by a car on Sunday when she stopped to help passengers in an overturned car on the freeway, passed away tonight with her family by her side.



Dr. Ray was a beloved physician, colleague, daughter, sister and friend. Described by Dr. Mike Eichenhorn, a mentor and close friend, as a “giving, generous spirit,” Dr. Ray was considered a consummate caregiver—capable, caring and committed.



Dr. Eichenhorn elaborated: “It would have been impossible for Cyndi to pass by the car that overturned because that’s the kind of person she was. She was always there to help others. At her bedside, she had visitors from all walks of life who she had helped through difficult situations. She embodied selflessness.”



On staff at Henry Ford Hospital since she was a Fellow in 2005, Dr. Ray quickly gained the respect of all who knew her. Bruno DiGiovine, Division Head for Pulmonary and Critical Care, noted that “Cyndi cared deeply about her pulmonary and critical care family and was highly regarded as an educator and mentor.” In fact, she had mentored many female pulmonologists and were influential in their career and development.



Dr. Ray was a respected researcher and presenter, and a well-published author of multiple articles on pulmonary medicine. She was the secretary and treasurer of the Michigan Thoracic Society as well as the chairperson of the Tri-State Thoracic Society.



Dr. Eichenhorn was quick to talk about Dr. Ray’s talents beyond medicine. Cyndi was a gifted singer (and Henry Ford Hospital Campus Idol contestant), former ballerina, great cook and accomplished dogsledder. She cared deeply about rescuing weimaraners and once had three in her home at one time.



Dr. Ray grew up in Oklahoma, following her father into the field of medicine. She is survived by her mother, Flo, her brother, Greg and sister-in-law, Amber, two nephews and one niece.



The funeral will be held on Saturday, April 8th at the St. Kenneth Catholic Church in Plymouth. Doors open at 10am with services at 11am. The church is located at 14951 North Haggerty Rd, Plymouth 48170.



Donations in Dr. Ray’s memory may be made to the Dr. Cynthia Ray Patient Rescue Fund at Henry Ford Hospital providing financial and other assistance to patients with pulmonary diseases or to the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.