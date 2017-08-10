How to turn your favorite hobby into cash

More and more of us are picking up side gigs now.

New numbers from CareerBuilder today show nearly a third of people have one this year, up 3 percent from last year.

You've heard of side gigs like Uber, but you may not have thought about how you could turn your favorite hobby into cash.

The site Flex Jobs looked into the hobbies you may be able to turn into well-paying side jobs.

Like sewing?

You can turn that hobby into a side job as a pattern maker.

You can do it part-time from home and make between $11.00-$34.45 an hour.

If your hobby is socializing, one side job option could be becoming a brand ambassador.

Basically you help with promotional events for a business part-time and can make between $9.78-$18.55 an hour.

If you like reading, how about being a library assistant.

Or if you're into learning new things, you could get a side gig as a museum educator.

There are two things to consider before you apply for part-time jobs like these.

One, be realistic about how good you are at your hobby.

And two, don't get too casual with your application.

Treat it like you're applying for a full-time job.