Inauguration Day 2017: See photos from around Washington D.C.

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
HI: 57°
LO: 40°
HI: 47°
LO: 34°
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a 'Trump' flag flies on top of a merchandise stand on North Capitol Street, January 19, 2017 in Washington. DC. Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th U.S. President on Friday.
WASHINGTON D.C. — President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrived in Washington D.C. on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 19, ahead of his taking the presidential oath of office.
Trump will be sworn in during ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol Friday. He was honored with a Make America Great Again celebration at Lincoln Memorial Thursday evening.
See photos taken at inauguration events throughout Washington
See photos from the welcome rally at the Lincoln Memorial