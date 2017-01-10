Infographic: The most hashtagged cities on Instagram

Light rain
A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England.
In 2016, New York was hashtagged on Instagram photos more than 68 million times — that's up 78 percent over the previous year.
It's the top-hashtagged city on the popular social media app. Behind New York is London, Paris and Dubai.
This infographic from Statista shows the most popular cities people hastagged last year.
