Is not offering to pay the tab on the first date a deal breaker?

Can you get away with not offering to pick up the tab for the first date? It turns out that it is likely you can.

According to a joint survey between online food-ordering marketplace Grubhub and online dating app Tinder, only 36 percent of respondents said they would rule out a second date with a person not offering to pay for the first date.

The two companies surveyed 2,000 Tinder users about food-related dining preferences. While you might be able to get away with not offering to pay for the first date, you might be out of luck if you want to use a fork to eat sushi.

Here are the full results:

Q: Which dish do you prefer on a first date?

A: 62 percent of respondents prefer a heartier dish, whereas 38 percent prefer a lighter meal.

Q: Would not offering to pay on the first date be a deal-breaker?

A: Only 36 percent of respondents would rule out a second date if the other person didn't offer to pay and 64 percent said it would not be an issue.

Grubhub and chill make for the ideal third date.

Q: It's your third date. What do you do?

A: 60 percent of respondents prefer to order in for a casual night in, whereas the remaining 40 percent prefer to dine out.

Q: Your date keeps stealing food off your plate. What do you do?

A: 'Scowl,' according to 31 percent of respondents in comparison to 69 percent of respondents who answered 'share.'

Q: Your date uses a fork for sushi. What do you think?

A: 56 percent of respondents thought, 'it's cringe-worthy!' and the remaining 44 percent thought 'it's adorable' to forgo the chopsticks.

"Most first dates involve food, so partnering with Grubhub to learn more about how eating preferences affect compatibility was a perfect fit for us," said Rosette Pambakian, vice president, global communications and brand of Tinder. "The findings are interesting and highlight the important role food plays in dating."