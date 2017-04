Justin Trudeau challenges actor Matthew Perry to a rematch

Justin Trudeau has three words for actor Matthew Perry: Bring it on.

The Canadian Prime Minister is asking for a rematch after the "Friends" star said last month that he beat up Trudeau when the two attended school in Ottawa.

"My friend ... who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last month.

Trudeau's father was the Canadian Prime Minister at the time, so we're not sure what Perry was thinking.

"I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up," Perry, who describes himself as half-Canadian, told Kimmel. "You know, I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn't want to beat him up."

Two weeks after Perry made that revelation, Trudeau issued a friendly challenge on April Fools' Day.

"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch," Trudeau tweeted using the name of Perry's character on "Friends."

Perry has not responded so far. Trudeau tweeted about the rematch on April Fools' Day, so it's unclear whether he actually meant it.