Kid dances with trio of baby emus

Mina Abgoon
9:49 PM, Jan 31, 2017
This might be the most adorable dance-off we’ve ever seen.
 
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a little boy busting out some cute moves – his dance partners? Three playful emus.
 
See the heartwarming clip below.

 

