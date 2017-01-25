'Lesbianism' listed as a 'problem' on woman's medical chart

A North Carolina woman was shocked after she recently discovered her sexual preference was listed as a “problem” on her medical chart.

While getting blood work done at her local family practice, Kristina Rodriguez glanced at her medical history chart and discovered that “lesbianism” was listed under a section labeled “problem list.”

Rodriguez’s doctor and a director of the Carolinas Healthcare system said they included her sexual preference on her chart to inform doctors and nurses and prevent them from saying anything that might offend her.

Rodriguez says she isn’t offended if people ask about “her husband,” or assume she’s married to a man. She just doesn’t think anyone’s sexual preference to be listed as a medical problem.

“This listed as a medical problem could really set someone back, could mess with their self-esteem and could make them think something is wrong with them,” Rodriguez told WSOC-TV.

Rodriguez says her doctor offered to remove her sexual preference from the “problem” section to the “notes” section. The Carolinas Healthcare System also released the following statement to WSOC.

Carolinas HealthCare System has been made aware of a patient complaint regarding information contained in a medical record. This is not an appropriate clinical diagnosis, and we are actively investigating how this information was included. Carolinas HealthCare System strongly supports diversity and inclusion in all its interactions with patients, the public and our teammates, including creating an affirming environment for LGBT patients and their families.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.