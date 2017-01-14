Library book returned 100 years late by San Francisco man

Ice Storm Warning issued January 14 at 6:05PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Vernon
Johnson's great grandmother had checked it out from the city's old Fillmore branch in 1917. She passed away a week before the due date, and the Fillmore branch is no longer around.
Johnson found the 1909 book, by F. Hopkinson Smith, in an old steamer trunk in 1996. He assumed the library wouldn't want it back, but a recently announced "fine forgiveness program" that runs through Feb. 14 inspired him to return it.
Head city librarian Luis Herrera said the library was glad to, finally, get the book.