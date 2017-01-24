KSHB
Lioness safely carries cub across road
Mina Abgoon
1:26 AM, Jan 24, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A mother’s love is seen across all species.
Video footage posted by Rumble.com shows a watchful mother carefully transporting her cub across a road at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.
What a priceless moment.
