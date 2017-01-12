Man kicked out of Chuck E. Cheese's after accusing employee of watching porn

A Colorado man claims he found a Chuck E. Cheese's employee watching pornography on his cellphone — and that the chain banned him from the restaurant when he tried to alert others.

According to the Coloradoan, Alyssa Rivas and her husband were celebrating their daughter’s birthday at a Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant in Fort Collins, Colorado on Saturday. When Rivas’ mother-in-law went to find a worker to fix a broken arcade game, she found the doorman watching what she claims was pornography on his cell phone.

When the family tried to report the incident, they say the other employees laughed in her face. After a verbal altercation with the staff, Rivas' husband was told to leave and never come back.

The Fort Collins Police confirmed they had been called to the party to deal with a hostile man, but he had left before they arrived.

Chuck E. Cheese's say they’ve conducted an investigation, and that the doorman was watching a wrestling video, not pornography — though he shouldn’t have been on his phone at the time.

Chuck E. Cheese's did not comment on banning one of Rivas' family members from the store.

“I saw what I saw,” Rivas told the Coloradoan.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.