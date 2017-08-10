Metro Detroit woman killed by a hippo while on safari in Tanzania

A Rochester Hills, Michigan woman has been killed overseas.

Friends of the family of Carol Kirken say she was attacked by a hippo while on safari in Tanzania.

Her obituary states that she died in the arms of her son.

Kirken had many friends in the Rochester area and worked to help the less fortunate.

She was 75-years-old.

