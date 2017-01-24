Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has collapsed while delivering his State of State speech.

KMSP-TV reports that Dayton had been speaking at the podium for more than 40 minutes when the incident occurred. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the address, which was a joint session of the House and Senate.

Daudt told reporters that Dayton, who eventually stood back up and was escorted out, is walking around and appears to be fine.