New York investigating group home after maggots found on disabled man's breathing tube

Associated Press
3:20 PM, Aug 12, 2017
In this April 18, 2017 photo, Walter Wenger visits his son Steven in a hospital in Kingston, N.Y, where he has been since maggots were found twice in the area of tracheotomy tube that supplies his lungs with oxygen. A state investigation of the incident at the group home where he lives determined that the maggot infestation was the result of neglect by Steven’s caregivers. In most states, details of abuse and neglect investigations in state-regulated institutions for the disabled are almost never made public. (AP Photo/David Klepper)

David Klepper
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state assemblyman is demanding a federal probe into the state's facilities for the disabled following an Associated Press story that revealed the case of a man infested with maggots in a state-run group home.

Democrat Anthony Brindisi, of Utica, told the AP Saturday that the state can't be trusted to police itself when it comes to abuse and neglect in state facilities.

Forty-one-year-old Steven Wenger was twice found to have maggots around his breathing tube in a state-owned facility in Rome, New York, last summer. Wenger suffered severe brain trauma in a 1991 car crash.

State officials concluded the maggots were the result of neglect, but no caregivers were disciplined and the report on the case was made confidential. Officials say they increased training for staff following the incident.

