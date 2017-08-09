Online class could help you save your pet's life

A lot of us know how to help someone if they're choking.

But would you know what to do if the same thing was happening to your pet?

The Red Cross just started offering an online class to teach you how to give your dog or cat first aid.

So you'll know what to do in an emergency before you can get your pet to the vet.

It goes through how to figure out your pet's normal vital signs like their body temperature and heart rate so you can notice if anything is off.

You'll also get instructions for what to do if your pet is choking, needs CPR, is bleeding or is having a seizure.

The class takes 35 minutes and will cost you 25 dollars.

You get a certification from the Red Cross when you pass the class.

There is a free option too.

The Red Cross has an app called Pet First Aid that will show you a lot of the same stuff.

Here's what it looks like.

It also helps you find the closest animal hospital.

You can get it through the app store.