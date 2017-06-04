Peyton Manning spotted at the White House after reportedly playing golf with President Trump

DENVER -- Former Denver Broncos quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was spotted leaving the White House Sunday after reportedly hitting the golf course with President Donald Trump, according to multiple political reporters in Washington, D.C.

According to a CNN producer, Manning and Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., joined President Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

Peyton Manning and Sen. Corker joined POTUS at Trump Intl Golf Club today. Golf clubs spotted- no word on day's activity from WH. pic.twitter.com/yVPklecYQl — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 4, 2017

A New York Times photojournalist also spotted the duo leaving the White House after coming back from the golf club.

Peyton Manning & Sen. Bob Corker of Tenn. depart the W.H. after President Trump returns from a 4.5 hour outing at Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/TeWn6KjsqO — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) June 4, 2017

The Hill, a Washington, D.C.-based political blog reports Manning and Corker were seen on the South Lawn at the White House.



Trump, who was known to criticize former President Barack Obama for his golfing, visited one of his golf properties for the 23rd time this Sunday since taking office 19 weeks ago, according to pool reporters in D.C.