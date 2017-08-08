Police: Man asked if he could eat drug evidence

A Fayetteville man caught with drugs asked police if he could eat the evidence or if officers would throw it away, according a preliminary arrest report.

James Maxey, 26, was arrested Saturday (Aug. 5) in connection with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.

Police knew Maxey had a felony warrant for aggravated robbery and kidnapping when they spotted him about 1:52 a.m. Saturday in the city. Maxey ignored officers calling his name and ran into a bar, according to the report.

The bar’s owners let police inside, where they found Maxey in the kitchen dumping out a packet of cocaine. Maxey asked police if he could eat the cocaine they found in his pocket or if they would throw it on the ground. Maxey also tried to headbutt officers during the arrest, according to the report.

Maxey was charged in May as an accomplice to aggravated robbery and kidnapping after he and Michel Rascon-Rodriguez allegedly robbed a man at knife-point on April 17. Maxey has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Maxey was being held Monday (Aug. 7) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $54,500 bond.