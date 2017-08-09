Several law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service and DC Police, responded to a call of shots fired late Wednesday afternoon near Trump International Hotel, multiple outlets reported.

Despite a large police response, there was no confirmation of any injuries or gunmen.

The Environmental Protection Agency also reportedly has offices in the area. The address given of the possible incident was four blocks from the White House, and less than a block from Trump's hotel.

President Donald Trump is currently not in DC, as he is at his resort in New Jersey. Other lawmakers are away as Congress is on recess.

Police are investigating what prompted the call of shots fired.