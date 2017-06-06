Police officer shoots attacker near Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

(CNN) -- Police in Paris shot and injured a man who tried to attack officers with a hammer at the Notre Dame cathedral.

Paris police told CNN that a man was shot after attacking an officer with a hammer. The attacker was wounded but not killed, police said.

Police earlier tweeted that they were responding to an incident at the square outside the cathedral and warned the public to stay away. BFMTV reported that hundreds of people were being held inside the cathedral.

France is still in a state of emergency following the Paris attacks in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed. There has been strong police presence on the streets of Paris since then.

