EF2 tornado causes damage to buildings, restaurants in midtown Tulsa

TULSA -- The National Weather Service confirms that an EF2 tornado swept through Tulsa overnight Sunday.

The City of Tulsa held a press conference Sunday afternoon. Click play below to watch the full press conference.

The tornado caused massive damage to local businesses and sent 26 people to the hospital.

The powerful winds caused roofs and walls to collapse at several businesses in the area. They also brought down signs and utility poles, causing outages for thousands of people.

Several homes have also been reportedly damaged in the neighborhoods close to the businesses.

Police have closed off a street, and officers said access to businesses would not be allowed Sunday because of all the debris and damage.