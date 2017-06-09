Pregnant woman dies after 6-year-old son accidentally puts van in gear, runs her over

A pregnant woman died after her 6-year-old son accidentally ran over her with the family minivan this week.

Shannon MacLeod, 35, of Tacoma, Washington, was found pinned beneath the vehicle by emergency responders in the parking lot of Sunnyside Beach Park on Monday, according to Tacoma's The Mountain News.

MacLeod was the mother of at least five kids and was eight months pregnant with another baby when the accident happened, according to The Mountain News.

Doctors performed an emergency C-section to deliver the baby once MacLeod's body arrived at the hospital. The baby was successfully delivered but was "not doing well," as of Tuesday, according to KIRO-TV.

Her 6-year-old son apparently put the minivan in reverse inadvertently and ran MacLeod over as she was loading items into the back. Other kids were in the car when it happened.

The loss of MacLeod is the latest tragedy for her family, whose home was destroyed by a fire in December.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her family.

