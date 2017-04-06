Rep. Devin Nunes stepping aside from probe into Trump's alleged Russian ties

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes says he's stepping aside from the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. At least for now. Nunes  came under fire  for discussing intelligence with President Trump before his fellow committee members. He said complaints filed against him with the Office of Congressional Ethics are the reason behind his decision. He said  in a statement  Thursday, "The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power." SEE MORE: Senate Intel Committee Presents United Front On Russia Investigation Rep. Mike Conaway will temporarily take charge of the investigation with assistance from Reps. Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney. In  a statement , House Speaker Paul Ryan supported Nunes' decision to step aside, saying: "I know he is eager to demonstrate to the Ethics Committee that he has followed all proper guidelines and laws. In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in our election." Nunes will still serve as the committee's chairman and will continue to carry out his other duties in the position. Trending stories at Newsy.com The Little-Known Law Letting Trump Repeal Obama's Regulations Trump Toughens Talk On Syria After Chemical Attack Steve Bannon Loses His National Security Council Gig

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to reporters during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol March 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Nunes said U.S. intelligence collected communications by President Donald Trump incidentally and legally during the transition period following the U.S. election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee
(CNN) -- House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes announced Thursday he was temporarily stepping aside from leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections.

Nunes cited a series of ethics complaints filed against him alleging that he violated terms of discussing classified material following his clandestine meeting at the White House just over two weeks ago.

"I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee's Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter," Nunes, a California Republican, said in a statement.

He added, "I will continue to fulfill all my other responsibilities as Committee Chairman, and I am requesting to speak to the Ethics Committee at the earliest possible opportunity in order to expedite the dismissal of these false claims."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement that he trusts Nunes, but also supports his decision to step aside.

"In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee's investigation into Russian interference in our election. Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this probe, and I fully support this decision," Ryan said.

 

 

 

The Wisconsin Republican said he's confident that Nunes' replacements on the investigation will conduct "a professional investigation into Russia's actions and follow the facts wherever they lead."

The House intelligence committee met earlier Thursday, but Nunes did not tell members during that meeting of his decision, a source said.

Conaway, a Texas Republican, who will now lead the Russia investigation, said he hopes to work with the committee's Democrats to get the Russia investigation back on track, but said he'll need their cooperation.

"We're going to pursue the investigation, follow every lead to its logical conclusion," Conaway said. "We're going to conduct the investigation and I'm looking forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pursue every lead."

"I'll need cooperation from both sides to make that happen," he added.

The House investigation has been rocked by turmoil since FBI Director James Comey announced in late March that the FBI has been investigating possible collusion between top aides of President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials who sought to sway the US election.

One day after that stunning revelation, Nunes secretly visited the White House to review evidence that is now at the center of Trump's counter-offensive. The ensuing chaos rocked the House investigation and led some lawmakers to declare it dead, but Republicans and Democrats have slowly been setting it back on course.