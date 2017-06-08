Sen John McCain: Arizona Diamondbacks game to blame for Comey questions

PHOENIX - Arizona Senator John McCain received some backlash online for his series of questions during ex-FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

Senator McCain released the following statement regarding his questions asked at the hearing Thursday:

"I get the sense from Twitter that my line of questioning today went over people's heads. Maybe going forward I shouldn't stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games.

"What I was trying to get at was whether Mr. Comey believes that any of his interactions with the President rise to the level of obstruction of justice. In the case of Secretary Clinton's emails, Mr. Comey was willing to step beyond his role as an investigator and state his belief about what 'no reasonable prosecutor' would conclude about the evidence. I wanted Mr. Comey to apply the same approach to the key question surrounding his interactions with President Trump-whether or not the President's conduct constitutes obstruction of justice. While I missed an opportunity in today's hearing, I still believe this question is important, and I intend to submit it in writing to Mr. Comey for the record."

