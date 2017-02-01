Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

Clear
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 17: Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson attends the Chairman's Global Dinner with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Gov. Mike Pence (R-IN), at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.The invitation-only black-tie event is a chance for Trump to introduce himself and members of his cabinet to foreign diplomats. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.
Tillerson was formerly the CEO of Exxon Mobil. He was confirmed by a vote of 56-43, meaning he received some votes from Democratic senators.
This is a breaking story. More on this as it develops.