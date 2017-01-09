Starbucks ends unsuccessful alcohol pilot

Starbucks is issuing a last call for alcohol at some of its stores.

The coffee giant announced that it ending its Evenings program, which featured a menu of wines, craft beers and small plates of food. The Seattle Times reported that the last day for the pilot program is Tuesday.

The program was offered at 400 of its locations across the United States. The beer-and-wine offerings were first offered in Seattle, and expanded in late 2015.

The hope was to bring consumers back into Starbucks after work.

According to Starbucks, the company had an in-house sommelier who picked wines to serve at these locations. Starbucks also found that 70 percent of its customers consume wine, compared to 30 percent of the general population.

But for whatever reason, customers did not embrace the Evenings offerings at Starbucks.

According to the Seattle Times, Starbucks is going to put more emphasis on enhancing its lunchtime menu. Starbucks' goal is to make food 25 percent of its sales by 2021, the paper reported.

