Ted Cruz: 'Judge Gorsuch is a home run'

(CNN) -- Sen. Ted Cruz praised President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, calling him "an absolute home run."

"This is a judge who for a decade has a proven record of following the law," Cruz said Tuesday on "CNN Tonight with Don Lemon."

"Judge Gorsuch has demonstrated he is a fitting replacement, a fitting successor of Justice Scalia -- a true lion of the law.

As soon as the announcement of Gorsuch rolled out, Democrats were quick to express their concerns over his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Possibly hinting at a filibuster, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet that he had "serious doubts" about Gorsuch, adding in a statement that the "Senate must insist upon 60-votes for any Supreme Court nominee."

Cruz urged Democrats to not filibuster Gorsuch's nomination, citing the election.

"I think this election was a referendum," the Texas senator said.

"It was a referendum for the American people. Do you want a principled constitutionalists who will honor the Constitution, who will uphold the bill of rights or do you want t a liberal judicial activist which is what Hillary Clinton had promised. And the people spoke on Election Day and my hope is that Senate Democrats will respect the will of the American people."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.