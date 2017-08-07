Teen Instagram prankster could face chargers for wreaking havoc at Five Guys, Wal-Mart

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio - A series of pranks posted on Instagram by an Ohio teen now has a teen under criminal investigation by police.

The videos show the young man wreaking havoc at area businesses in South Euclid, Ohio. In one video, he picked up a box of peanuts at a Five Guys restaurant and threw it at workers behind the counter.

In other videos, he can be seen stealing people’s orders at Chipotle and Wendy’s, knocking over racks of food at a convenience store and dousing water on the floor and lunging into it at a Wal-Mart.

South Euclid Police posted the Five Guys video on their Facebook page Friday. Within 15 minutes, Officer Joe Di Lillo said they had tips leading them to find out the teen’s name. Now he could face criminal charges.

“Be careful what you post. Don’t put anything on their that has you engaging in criminal activity,” De Lillo said. "You’ll be caught by the police department and prosecuted.”

The case will now be handed over to the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Prosecutor’s office. The young man’s name is not being revealed because he’s a minor.