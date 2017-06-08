Texas family warns of 'dry drowning' after child dies

It is a rare condition, but one that can take the life of young children. A week after swimming in the Texas City dike near Houston, 4-year-old Frankie Delgado died on Saturday from a rare condition called dry drowning.

The condition happens when fluid builds up around the lungs and heart. This can happen to children, and more rarely adults, when someone swallows water, but doesn't drown immediately.

According to KHOU-TV, Frankie was experiencing symptoms similar to a stomach bug. Frankie suffered from vomiting and diarrhea for several days.

Dry drowning typically occurs within 24 hours after inhaling water. According to WebMD, only 1 to 2 percent of all drowning incidents are related to dry drowning.

The family found Frankie not breathing Saturday morning. Within a few hours, he was pronounced dead in a Houston hospital.

The family told KHOU-TV that Frankie was “full of life." There has been an online fundraiser to help with Frankie's final expenses. As of Wednesday evening, nearly $14,000 has been raised for Frankie's family.