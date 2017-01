The Super Bowl and tortilla chips go hand in hand.

But so do the Super Bowl and alcohol.

Frito-Lay’s tortilla chip brand Tostitos is giving us a way of enjoying our favorite snacks and beverages while staying responsible. The company has developed an alcohol-detecting chip bag that you simply have to breathe on to get results, according to Fortune

This is not your regular Tostitos bag: https://t.co/z0UmOvCFit — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 26, 2017

The limited time “Party Safe” bag is reportedly a partnership with Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

USA Today reports that sensors on the bag can detect any trace of alcohol on a person’s breath, flashing a red light with message that says “don’t drink and drive” when it senses alcohol.

The red flash will also display a $10 Uber discount code to help get the snacker home – users simply need to touch their phone to the bag to call Uber, according to Adweek.

If the bag doesn’t sense alcohol, it will flash green instead.

However, don’t be mistaken by thinking the bags are as accurate as a breathalyzer – they are no test of your blood alcohol level.