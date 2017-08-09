Trump held 'major briefing' on opioid crisis

Scripps National Desk
7:02 AM, Aug 8, 2017
3 hours ago

President Donald Trump welcomed first responders to the White House. Guests included David Bailey and Crystal Griner, two US Capitol Police special agents injured during the shooting.

CNN
© 2017 Cable News Network, Inc.

Donald Trump announced plans to hold a "major briefing" on the opioid epidemic

Eric Pfahler

President Donald Trump has scheduled what he called a "major briefing" for Tuesday on the epidemic of opioid drug use in the United States, a health crisis that kills more than 100 Americans daily. In the midst of a two-week getaway at his golf club in New Jersey, Trump will meet with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to discuss the matter. Trump frequently mentioned the opioid crisis as a presidential candidate, but has given it less public attention since taking office in January.

Jason Meyers

President Donald Trump held a "major briefing" on the opioid crisis on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes a week after the White House opioid commission told Trump to declare a national emergency over the issue. Despite the commission's opinion, the Trump administration announced it would not declare an emergency as of now.

 

The commission's report cited the Centers for Disease Control in estimating that 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose. Overdoses kill more people than gun homicides and car crashes combined, the commission reported. 

"Our citizens are dying," the report stated. "We must act boldly to stop it. The opioid epidemic we are facing is unparalleled."

--

As the country faces the ongoing opioid crisis, The E.W. Scripps Company has committed to covering it and providing information to those seeking to conquer addiction. Visit our digital conquering addiction section.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top