Twitter reacts to President Obama's emotional farewell speech

Preparing to hand things off to further hoopla of Donald Trump’s inauguration, President Barack Obama on Tuesday night delivered an emotional farewell speech to an audience roaring with applause.

His popularity and approval rating only improving towards the end of his presidency, social media lit up with well wishes to the president, sadness and even hopelessness for the future.

See some twitter reactions – from political figures, celebrities, and viewers from around the world -- below.

President Obama is a good man who has made our economy, country, & planet safer - & has given us hope. Thank you, @POTUS. #ObamaFarewell — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) January 11, 2017

Inspiring message from President Obama. I'm thankful for his friendship, steady leadership, and the progress we've achieved #ObamaFarewell — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 11, 2017

Thank you Pres. Obama. May we honor u not just with words of thanks but by our actions: continuing to serve, sacrifice & fight for America. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 11, 2017

I don't really believe politicians but that aside I respect the decency and poise Obama has had for 8 years #ObamaFarewell — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) January 11, 2017

When I feel scared about where America is going, I remind myself: The same country that elected Trump elected Obama. #ObamaFarewell — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) January 11, 2017

Goodbye Obama. Hello to, I honestly don't know what. 🇺🇸 — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) January 11, 2017

Obama..... you're gonna be missed! ❤ — Zedd (@Zedd) January 11, 2017

"If you're tired of arguing with people on the Internet try talking with one in real life."

- Pres. Obama — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) January 11, 2017

OBAMA I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL FOR YOU. THANK YOU 😭 #YESWECAN — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) January 11, 2017

Obama did an AMAZING job !!!! Anyone that thinks different needs to research better 🖕🏽 #ObamaFarewell — Stacy Guerrero (@stacyx614) January 11, 2017